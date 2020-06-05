Filatex India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 667.30 crore, down 5.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 667.30 crore in March 2020 down 5.45% from Rs. 705.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.03 crore in March 2020 down 25.21% from Rs. 28.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.11 crore in March 2020 up 12.93% from Rs. 60.31 crore in March 2019.

Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2019.

Filatex India shares closed at 30.25 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.86% returns over the last 6 months and -28.32% over the last 12 months.