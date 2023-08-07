Filatex India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,069.27 crore, up 4.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,069.27 crore in June 2023 up 4.49% from Rs. 1,023.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.62 crore in June 2023 down 59.39% from Rs. 43.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.83 crore in June 2023 down 39.63% from Rs. 80.89 crore in June 2022.

Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2022.

Filatex India shares closed at 39.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -23.26% over the last 12 months.