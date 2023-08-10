FDC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 530.04 crore, up 7.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 530.04 crore in June 2023 up 7.51% from Rs. 493.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.55 crore in June 2023 up 48.66% from Rs. 73.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.79 crore in June 2023 up 50.66% from Rs. 99.42 crore in June 2022.

FDC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.37 in June 2022.

FDC shares closed at 389.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.16% returns over the last 6 months and 44.11% over the last 12 months.