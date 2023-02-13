Excel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore, down 36.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore in December 2022 down 36.39% from Rs. 350.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.68 crore in December 2022 down 76% from Rs. 77.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.98 crore in December 2022 down 72.95% from Rs. 110.83 crore in December 2021.

Excel EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 61.93 in December 2021.

Read More

Excel shares closed at 1,055.25 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and 7.26% over the last 12 months.