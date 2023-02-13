English
    Excel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore, down 36.39% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore in December 2022 down 36.39% from Rs. 350.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.68 crore in December 2022 down 76% from Rs. 77.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.98 crore in December 2022 down 72.95% from Rs. 110.83 crore in December 2021.

    Excel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations222.97311.95350.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations222.97311.95350.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.81179.80164.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.582.121.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.986.40-11.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.1727.4629.53
    Depreciation7.857.918.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.3163.5764.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2224.6994.50
    Other Income1.915.758.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1330.44102.62
    Interest0.360.920.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7729.52102.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.7729.52102.19
    Tax3.017.4624.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.7622.0577.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.7622.0577.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.07-0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.6822.0477.85
    Equity Share Capital6.296.296.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8617.5361.93
    Diluted EPS14.8617.5361.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8617.5361.93
    Diluted EPS14.8617.5361.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
