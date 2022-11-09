English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Everest Kanto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore, down 35.34% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.67 crore in September 2022 down 35.34% from Rs. 302.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2022 down 74.62% from Rs. 60.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.64 crore in September 2022 down 71.12% from Rs. 99.16 crore in September 2021.

    Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in September 2021.

    Close

    Everest Kanto shares closed at 113.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.69% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Kanto Cylinder
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.67270.43302.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.67270.43302.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.41171.99151.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.2815.7115.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.94-25.95-5.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.988.237.22
    Depreciation5.194.944.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.5048.6736.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3746.8492.15
    Other Income1.080.692.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4547.5394.30
    Interest2.301.551.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.1545.9892.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.1545.9892.63
    Tax5.8310.9432.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3235.0460.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3235.0460.36
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.373.125.38
    Diluted EPS1.373.125.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.373.125.38
    Diluted EPS1.373.125.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Everest Kanto #Everest Kanto Cylinder #packaging #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm