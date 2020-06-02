Everest Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 289.67 crore, down 21.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 289.67 crore in March 2020 down 21.15% from Rs. 367.35 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2020 down 124.91% from Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2020 down 92.96% from Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2019.
Everest Ind shares closed at 185.20 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and -58.58% over the last 12 months.
|Everest Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|289.67
|276.30
|367.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|289.67
|276.30
|367.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|174.50
|159.34
|216.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.78
|0.27
|2.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.49
|-0.60
|-11.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.75
|30.81
|25.20
|Depreciation
|5.72
|6.15
|3.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|100.45
|83.18
|110.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.04
|-2.85
|20.60
|Other Income
|1.15
|2.45
|1.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.89
|-0.40
|22.30
|Interest
|1.55
|1.43
|1.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.44
|-1.83
|20.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.44
|-1.83
|20.82
|Tax
|-1.78
|-0.85
|6.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.66
|-0.98
|14.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.66
|-0.98
|14.69
|Equity Share Capital
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-0.63
|9.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-0.63
|9.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-0.63
|9.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-0.63
|9.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:35 am