Everest Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 289.67 crore, down 21.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.67 crore in March 2020 down 21.15% from Rs. 367.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2020 down 124.91% from Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2020 down 92.96% from Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2019.

Everest Ind shares closed at 185.20 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and -58.58% over the last 12 months.