English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    EV maker Nikola misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak deliveries

    Nikola Corp produced 133 trucks and delivered 20 vehicles to dealerships.

    February 23, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
    CEO and founder of U.S. Nikola Trevor Milton (Image: Reuters)

    CEO and founder of U.S. Nikola Trevor Milton (Image: Reuters)

    Nikola Corp’s fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street expectations on Thursday as the electric truck maker delivered fewer vehicles to dealers than it produced.

    The EV maker produced 133 trucks and delivered 20 vehicles to dealerships.

    It expects to deliver between 250 and 350 Tre battery electric trucks this year and at least 125 fuel-cell electric trucks in the fourth quarter.

    Loss-making U.S. startups such as Nikola and Lordstown Motors Corp have been battling costs associated with ramping up production as they seek to grab a share in the commercial vehicles market.

    Nikola reported revenue of $6.6 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, below analysts’ estimates of $32.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

    Net loss stood at $222.1 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $158.9 million a year earlier.

    (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Nikola #nikola quarterly results #Nikola quarterly revenue
    first published: Feb 23, 2023 07:51 pm