Euro Ceramics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, up 119.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Euro Ceramics are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore in December 2018 up 119.5% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2018 down 1142.71% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2018 down 86.9% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2017.
Euro Ceramics shares closed at 1.40 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.78% returns over the last 6 months and -81.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Euro Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.93
|4.56
|4.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.93
|4.56
|4.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.51
|6.75
|3.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|3.08
|0.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.69
|0.41
|-1.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.51
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.93
|0.95
|Depreciation
|4.90
|4.86
|4.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.59
|1.09
|2.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.69
|-12.56
|-6.90
|Other Income
|0.64
|9.35
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.04
|-3.21
|-6.64
|Interest
|0.11
|0.33
|-0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.15
|-3.53
|-6.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|4.82
|5.85
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.15
|1.28
|-0.66
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.15
|1.28
|-0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.15
|1.28
|-0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|33.74
|33.74
|33.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|0.38
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|0.38
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|0.38
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|0.38
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited