Euro Ceramics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, up 119.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore in December 2018 up 119.5% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2018 down 1142.71% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2018 down 86.9% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2017.

Euro Ceramics shares closed at 1.40 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.78% returns over the last 6 months and -81.33% over the last 12 months.