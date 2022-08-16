ETT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 12.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in June 2022 down 12.05% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in June 2022 up 112582.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 115% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

ETT EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

ETT shares closed at 33.75 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.63% returns over the last 12 months.