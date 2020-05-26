Essel Propack Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 688.87 crore, down 0.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.87 crore in March 2020 down 0.69% from Rs. 693.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.61 crore in March 2020 down 7.2% from Rs. 52.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.24 crore in March 2020 down 1.14% from Rs. 140.84 crore in March 2019.

Essel Propack EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2019.

Essel Propack shares closed at 169.95 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.61% returns over the last 6 months and 28.22% over the last 12 months.