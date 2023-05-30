Essar Shipping Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 91.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 91.75% from Rs. 16.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 417.19 crore in March 2023 up 76.51% from Rs. 236.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 down 104.03% from Rs. 68.28 crore in March 2022.

Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 20.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.42 in March 2022.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 9.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 30.00% over the last 12 months.