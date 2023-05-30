English
    Essar Shipping Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 91.75% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 91.75% from Rs. 16.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 417.19 crore in March 2023 up 76.51% from Rs. 236.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 down 104.03% from Rs. 68.28 crore in March 2022.

    Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 20.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.42 in March 2022.

    Essar Shipping shares closed at 9.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 30.00% over the last 12 months.

    Essar Shipping
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.39-0.0216.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.39-0.0216.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.990.662.94
    Depreciation0.180.04--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.460.993.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.24-1.7110.88
    Other Income1.3115.6157.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.9313.9068.28
    Interest1.335.9041.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.268.0026.78
    Exceptional Items420.571,318.21209.57
    P/L Before Tax416.311,326.21236.35
    Tax-0.88-8.87--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities417.191,335.08236.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period417.191,335.08236.35
    Equity Share Capital206.98206.98206.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.1664.5011.42
    Diluted EPS20.1664.5011.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.1664.5011.42
    Diluted EPS20.1664.5011.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
