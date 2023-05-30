Essar Shipping Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore, up 2.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore in March 2023 up 2.17% from Rs. 14.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 364.79 crore in March 2023 up 61.5% from Rs. 225.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.39 crore in March 2023 down 77.36% from Rs. 103.32 crore in March 2022.

Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 17.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.91 in March 2022.

Essar Shipping shares closed at 9.71 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.62% returns over the last 6 months and 30.51% over the last 12 months.