English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Essar Shipping Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore, up 2.17% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Essar Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore in March 2023 up 2.17% from Rs. 14.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 364.79 crore in March 2023 up 61.5% from Rs. 225.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.39 crore in March 2023 down 77.36% from Rs. 103.32 crore in March 2022.

    Essar Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 17.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.91 in March 2022.

    Essar Shipping shares closed at 9.71 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.62% returns over the last 6 months and 30.51% over the last 12 months.

    Essar Shipping
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.0814.4314.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.0814.4314.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-0.940.943.89
    Depreciation3.6312.5814.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.166.5815.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.23-5.67-19.74
    Other Income13.5349.00108.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7643.3388.41
    Interest-43.5132.0271.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.2711.3117.26
    Exceptional Items--1,311.99214.73
    P/L Before Tax63.271,323.30231.99
    Tax-0.89-8.87--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.161,332.17231.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.161,332.17231.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates300.6313.86-6.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates364.791,346.03225.87
    Equity Share Capital206.98206.98206.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6265.0310.91
    Diluted EPS17.6265.0310.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6265.0310.91
    Diluted EPS17.6265.0310.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Essar Shipping #Results #Shipping
    first published: May 30, 2023 01:35 pm