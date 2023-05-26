Esab India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.68 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.68 crore in March 2023 up 13.97% from Rs. 264.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.86 crore in March 2023 up 96.25% from Rs. 21.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.72 crore in March 2023 up 88.99% from Rs. 31.60 crore in March 2022.

Esab India EPS has increased to Rs. 27.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.86 in March 2022.

Esab India shares closed at 3,651.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.04% over the last 12 months.