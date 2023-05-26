English
    Esab India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.68 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Esab India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.68 crore in March 2023 up 13.97% from Rs. 264.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.86 crore in March 2023 up 96.25% from Rs. 21.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.72 crore in March 2023 up 88.99% from Rs. 31.60 crore in March 2022.

    Esab India EPS has increased to Rs. 27.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.86 in March 2022.

    Esab India shares closed at 3,651.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.04% over the last 12 months.

    Esab India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations301.68267.39264.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations301.68267.39264.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.82122.44134.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.5744.8743.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.74-5.90-6.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4223.4128.11
    Depreciation3.162.932.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.4234.1433.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.5545.5027.48
    Other Income3.013.161.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.5648.6628.71
    Interest0.110.090.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.4548.5728.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.4548.5728.64
    Tax14.5912.267.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.8636.3121.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.8636.3121.33
    Equity Share Capital15.3915.3915.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.2023.6013.86
    Diluted EPS27.2023.6013.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.2023.6013.86
    Diluted EPS27.2023.6013.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:47 am