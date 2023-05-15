Emkay Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.14 crore, down 19.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.14 crore in March 2023 down 19.91% from Rs. 52.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2023 down 15.34% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 down 45.23% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.
Emkay Global shares closed at 76.05 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.66% over the last 12 months.
|Emkay Global Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.76
|53.77
|51.97
|Other Operating Income
|0.39
|0.55
|0.65
|Total Income From Operations
|42.14
|54.33
|52.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.93
|29.90
|28.54
|Depreciation
|2.44
|2.44
|1.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.15
|0.04
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.06
|17.87
|27.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.29
|3.96
|-5.19
|Other Income
|8.34
|1.96
|0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.94
|5.92
|-4.35
|Interest
|1.34
|1.25
|1.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.28
|4.67
|-5.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.28
|4.67
|-5.70
|Tax
|-2.01
|-3.95
|-1.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.27
|8.62
|-4.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.04
|-0.02
|0.03
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.31
|8.60
|-4.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|0.14
|-0.36
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.37
|8.74
|-4.66
|Equity Share Capital
|24.64
|24.64
|24.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|3.55
|-1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|3.52
|-1.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|3.55
|-1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|3.52
|-1.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited