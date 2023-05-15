Emkay Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.14 crore, down 19.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.14 crore in March 2023 down 19.91% from Rs. 52.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2023 down 15.34% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 down 45.23% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.

Emkay Global shares closed at 76.05 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.66% over the last 12 months.