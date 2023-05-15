English
    Emkay Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.14 crore, down 19.91% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.14 crore in March 2023 down 19.91% from Rs. 52.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2023 down 15.34% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 down 45.23% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022.

    Emkay Global shares closed at 76.05 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.66% over the last 12 months.

    Emkay Global Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.7653.7751.97
    Other Operating Income0.390.550.65
    Total Income From Operations42.1454.3352.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.9329.9028.54
    Depreciation2.442.441.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.150.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.0617.8727.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.293.96-5.19
    Other Income8.341.960.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.945.92-4.35
    Interest1.341.251.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.284.67-5.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.284.67-5.70
    Tax-2.01-3.95-1.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.278.62-4.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04-0.020.03
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.318.60-4.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.060.14-0.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.378.74-4.66
    Equity Share Capital24.6424.6424.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.183.55-1.89
    Diluted EPS-2.173.52-1.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.183.55-1.89
    Diluted EPS-2.173.52-1.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
