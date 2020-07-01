Ejecta Marketin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 39.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2020 up 39.23% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 up 1204.55% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Ejecta Marketin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2019.

Ejecta Marketin shares closed at 0.25 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -13.79% returns over the last 6 months and -74.23% over the last 12 months.