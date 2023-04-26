Eimco Elecon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore, up 78.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore in March 2023 up 78.41% from Rs. 36.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2023 up 158.46% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2023 up 123.41% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2022.

Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 16.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.55 in March 2022.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 559.20 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.26% returns over the last 6 months and 52.75% over the last 12 months.