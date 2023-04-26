English
    Eimco Elecon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore, up 78.41% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eimco Elecon (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore in March 2023 up 78.41% from Rs. 36.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2023 up 158.46% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2023 up 123.41% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2022.

    Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 16.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.55 in March 2022.

    Eimco Elecon shares closed at 559.20 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.26% returns over the last 6 months and 52.75% over the last 12 months.

    Eimco Elecon (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.2438.0936.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.2438.0936.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.0516.7619.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.447.357.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.31-6.19-8.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.544.052.99
    Depreciation2.091.942.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4210.1310.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.394.052.52
    Other Income2.372.942.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.756.995.05
    Interest0.130.230.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.626.764.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.626.764.95
    Tax3.861.861.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.774.893.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.774.893.78
    Equity Share Capital5.775.775.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.938.486.55
    Diluted EPS16.938.486.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.938.486.55
    Diluted EPS16.938.486.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:00 am