Dr Lal PathLab Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 422.50 crore, down 1.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 422.50 crore in December 2021 down 1.08% from Rs. 427.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.70 crore in December 2021 down 33.44% from Rs. 92.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.80 crore in December 2021 down 23.9% from Rs. 145.60 crore in December 2020.

Dr Lal PathLab EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.23 in December 2020.

Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 2,928.20 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.65% returns over the last 6 months and 22.45% over the last 12 months.