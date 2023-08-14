Donear Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.22 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.22 crore in June 2023 up 1.48% from Rs. 177.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2023 up 2.83% from Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.52 crore in June 2023 up 10.66% from Rs. 17.64 crore in June 2022.

Donear Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2022.

Donear Ind shares closed at 91.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.31% returns over the last 6 months and 75.96% over the last 12 months.