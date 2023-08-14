English
    Donear Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.22 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Donear Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.22 crore in June 2023 up 1.48% from Rs. 177.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2023 up 2.83% from Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.52 crore in June 2023 up 10.66% from Rs. 17.64 crore in June 2022.

    Donear Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2022.

    Donear Ind shares closed at 91.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.31% returns over the last 6 months and 75.96% over the last 12 months.

    Donear Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.22213.96177.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations180.22213.96177.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.4062.7075.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.5932.2540.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.9518.25-23.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.2620.1916.57
    Depreciation2.822.422.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.6260.4153.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5817.7312.44
    Other Income2.121.693.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7019.4215.46
    Interest7.417.656.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.2911.779.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.2911.779.19
    Tax2.543.242.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.758.536.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.758.536.57
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.641.26
    Diluted EPS1.301.641.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.641.26
    Diluted EPS1.301.641.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Donear Ind #Donear Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

