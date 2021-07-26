MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

DLF posts Rs 337.17 crore profit in June quarter, revenue jumps to Rs 1,242 crore

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 71.52 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 337.17 crore in the first quarter of this financial year on higher revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 71.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income nearly doubled to Rs 1,242.27 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year from Rs 646.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the last fiscal year.

DLF’s share ended almost flat at Rs 334 apiece on BSE.

Close

Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 82,675 crore.

DLF is the country’s largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.
PTI
Tags: #Business #DLF Ltd #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2021 05:41 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.