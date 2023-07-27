Dixon Technologies Q1: Should you cash in on the stock euphoria?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Mobile & EMS business grew 38 percent in Q1 Subdued performance in consumer electronics Lighting business continues to disappoint Margins improved for all the key business segments except security systems. The management refrained from giving any revenue guidance Stock has rallied over 50 percent in the last 4 months The Q1 numbers of contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies were driven by the Mobile & EMS (electronic manufacturing services) business. The performance of all other segments was muted as the white goods and durable market in India...