App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dena Bank narrows its loss to Rs 178 cr in Q3

Total income of the bank also came down to Rs 2,293 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 2,476 crore in the year-ago period, Dena Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Dena Bank on Thursday reported narrowing of net loss in December quarter to Rs 178.47 crore as provisioning for bad loans declined. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 380 crore in the October-December period of 2017-18.

Total income of the bank also came down to Rs 2,293 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 2,476 crore in the year-ago period, Dena Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender also improved its asset quality with net non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 10.44 per cent of total advances at December-end 2018 from 11.52 per cent in year-ago same period.

Gross NPAs however rose to 19.77 per cent of gross advances as against 19.56 per cent a year ago.

related news

In absolute terms, net NPAs stood at Rs 6,142.47 crore by the end of third quarter 2018-19 as against Rs 7,564.20 crore a year ago.

Gross NPAs stood at Rs 12,998.46 crore, down from Rs 14,168.78 crore a year ago.

The lender's provisioning for bad loans nearly halved to Rs 519.37 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 1,044.28 crore in October-December 2017.

Provision coverage ratio stood at 66.60 per cent at December-end 2018.

The lender also informed that "the board of directors of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank at their respective meetings held on January 2, 2019, have approved the amalgamation of the three banks."

Stock of the bank closed 1.19 per cent down at Rs 12.45 on BSE.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Dena Bank #earnings #Q3 #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.