English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Den Networks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.29 crore, down 3.11% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Den Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 271.29 crore in December 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 279.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.31 crore in December 2022 up 4.43% from Rs. 50.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.21 crore in December 2022 down 1.14% from Rs. 72.03 crore in December 2021.

    Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2021.

    Den Networks shares closed at 32.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.54% over the last 12 months.

    Den Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations271.29279.33279.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations271.29279.33279.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4916.3714.34
    Depreciation18.3017.2421.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses226.80233.00220.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7012.7223.03
    Other Income41.2149.1227.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.9161.8350.09
    Interest0.600.20--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.3161.6350.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.3161.6350.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.3161.6350.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.3161.6350.09
    Equity Share Capital476.77476.77476.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.101.291.05
    Diluted EPS1.101.291.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.101.291.05
    Diluted EPS1.101.291.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Den Networks #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm