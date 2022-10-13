Delta Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.97 crore, up 261.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.97 crore in September 2022 up 261.31% from Rs. 74.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.25 crore in September 2022 up 402.39% from Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.24 crore in September 2022 up 1091.37% from Rs. 11.12 crore in September 2021.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in September 2021.