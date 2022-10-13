Delta Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.97 crore, up 261.31% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 269.97 crore in September 2022 up 261.31% from Rs. 74.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.25 crore in September 2022 up 402.39% from Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.24 crore in September 2022 up 1091.37% from Rs. 11.12 crore in September 2021.
Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in September 2021.
|Delta Corp shares closed at 217.65 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.38% returns over the last 6 months and -23.69% over the last 12 months.
|Delta Corp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|269.97
|250.27
|74.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|269.97
|250.27
|74.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.09
|23.54
|12.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.77
|-7.62
|-8.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.42
|38.82
|23.71
|Depreciation
|14.97
|14.24
|13.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|114.89
|108.03
|66.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|85.37
|73.26
|-32.54
|Other Income
|9.90
|6.06
|7.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|95.27
|79.32
|-24.74
|Interest
|2.23
|1.94
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|93.04
|77.38
|-25.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|93.04
|77.38
|-25.85
|Tax
|24.81
|20.08
|-3.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|68.23
|57.30
|-22.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|68.23
|57.30
|-22.28
|Minority Interest
|-0.38
|-0.35
|-0.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.40
|0.18
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|68.25
|57.13
|-22.57
|Equity Share Capital
|26.74
|26.74
|26.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.55
|2.14
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|2.54
|2.13
|-0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.55
|2.14
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|2.54
|2.13
|-0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
