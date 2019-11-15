Deepak Fert Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,150.74 crore, down 34.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,150.74 crore in September 2019 down 34.94% from Rs. 1,768.73 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.94 crore in September 2019 up 40.11% from Rs. 17.80 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.30 crore in September 2019 up 14.39% from Rs. 128.77 crore in September 2018.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2018.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 94.55 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.46% returns over the last 6 months and -51.77% over the last 12 months.