Deccan Bearings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 72.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2019 down 72.31% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 down 17.09% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 up 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

Deccan Bearings shares closed at 16.15 on January 08, 2019 (BSE)