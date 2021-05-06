DCM Shriram Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,190.56 crore, up 14.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,190.56 crore in March 2021 up 14.26% from Rs. 1,917.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.72 crore in March 2021 up 15.13% from Rs. 201.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.57 crore in March 2021 up 10.39% from Rs. 354.70 crore in March 2020.

DCM Shriram EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.92 in March 2020.

DCM Shriram shares closed at 702.50 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 121.16% returns over the last 6 months and 170.87% over the last 12 months.