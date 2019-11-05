App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur India Q2 net profit up 7% at Rs 403 crore

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dabur India reported a 7 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 403 crore the September quarter against Rs 376.6 crore in the same period last year.

The net profit was impacted by one-time impairment in value of investments to the tune of Rs 40 crore, the company said in release.

The revenue was up 4.1 percent at Rs 2,212 crore against Rs 2,125 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.6 percent at Rs 489.5 crore versus Rs 450.9 crore last year. The EBITDA margin was up at 22.1 percent, YoY

The domestic FMCG business reported an underlying volume growth of 4.8% during the quarter.

"The domestic business continues to face heavy headwinds in the form of a sustained slowdown in demand, aggravated by the liquidity crunch in the market," said Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India.

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share (140 percent).

At 1406 hours, Dabur India was quoting at Rs 472.20, up Rs 12.45, or 2.71 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #ABB Q2 results #Results

