D-Link India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 299.65 crore, up 1.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.65 crore in June 2023 up 1.35% from Rs. 295.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.96 crore in June 2023 up 29.49% from Rs. 16.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.82 crore in June 2023 up 29.6% from Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2022.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.56 in June 2022.

D-Link India shares closed at 309.05 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.95% returns over the last 6 months and 83.79% over the last 12 months.