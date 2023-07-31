English
    D-Link India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 299.65 crore, up 1.35% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 299.65 crore in June 2023 up 1.35% from Rs. 295.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.96 crore in June 2023 up 29.49% from Rs. 16.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.82 crore in June 2023 up 29.6% from Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2022.

    D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.56 in June 2022.

    D-Link India shares closed at 309.05 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.95% returns over the last 6 months and 83.79% over the last 12 months.

    D-Link India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations299.65311.33295.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations299.65311.33295.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods216.28273.01287.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.49-12.27-32.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.6812.129.14
    Depreciation1.441.421.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3611.629.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4025.4320.47
    Other Income2.972.801.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3828.2321.84
    Interest0.260.700.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.1127.5321.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.1127.5321.73
    Tax7.167.335.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.9620.2016.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.9620.2016.19
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.9647.4816.19
    Equity Share Capital7.107.107.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.905.694.56
    Diluted EPS5.90--4.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.905.694.56
    Diluted EPS5.90--4.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

