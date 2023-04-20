English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cyient Q4 results: Net profit up 5.5% at Rs 163 crore; revenue jumps 30%

    Cyient also declared a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share, on par value of Rs 5 a share, for the fiscal year 2022-23.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST
    Cyient's Q4 net profit also jumped 4.5% sequentially

    Cyient's Q4 net profit also jumped 4.5% sequentially

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Software major Cyient Ltd posted a net profit of Rs 163 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 5.5 percent higher as against the profit of Rs 154.2 crore clocked in the year-ago period, as per the financial results released by the company on April 20.

    The net profit is also 4.5 percent higher sequentially, as compared to Rs 156 crore recorded in the December 2022 quarter.

    Cyient's net profit in Q4FY23 is marginally higher in comparison to the CNBC TV-18 poll that had predicted the Hyderabad-based company to report a net profit of Rs 161.5 crore during the quarter.

    The revenue from operations in Q4 climbed by a massive 30 percent to Rs 1,751.4 crore. In the year-ago period, it stood at Rs 1,230.6 crore.

    Also Read | What makes the Q4 flop show a bigger pain for Infosys than for TCS?

    Related stories

    Cyient's revenue from operations also increased six percent sequentially, as it had come in at Rs 1,645.7 crore in the third quarter of the recently gone-by fiscal.

    The company also informed the stock exchanges that its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share, on par value of Rs 5 a share, for FY23.

    In another regulator update, Cyient said its chief financial officer Ajay Aggarwal has retired, in effect from April 20, and Prabhakar Atla has been appointed in his place.

    The shares of Cyient inched higher at the stock market, ahead of the Q4 results being declared. The scrip settled at Rs 1091.45 apiece at the BSE, which was 2 percent higher against the previous day's close.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #Companies #Cyient #earnings #result #Results
    first published: Apr 20, 2023 05:16 pm