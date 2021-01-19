MARKET NEWS

Cummins India Q3 PAT may dip 38% YoY to Rs. 125.4 cr: Yash Securities

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 13.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,257.7 crore, according to Yash Securities.

January 19, 2021 / 11:03 PM IST
Yash Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Defense sector. The brokerage house expects Cummins India to report net profit at Rs. 125.4 crore down 38% year-on-year (down 13.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 334.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 292.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 144.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods & Defense #Cummins India #earnings #Result Poll #Yash Securities
first published: Jan 19, 2021 11:03 pm

