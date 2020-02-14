Crest Ventures Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.07 crore, up 36.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.07 crore in December 2019 up 36.2% from Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2019 up 8.49% from Rs. 13.47 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2019 down 36.49% from Rs. 11.40 crore in December 2018.

Crest Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 5.14 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.82 in December 2018.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 98.35 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -22.35% over the last 12 months.