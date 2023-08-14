COSYN Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in June 2023 up 4.38% from Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 down 1500% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 348.65% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

COSYN shares closed at 31.52 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.60% returns over the last 6 months and 70.38% over the last 12 months.