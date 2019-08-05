Cosmo Films Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 507.58 crore, up 6.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.58 crore in June 2019 up 6.68% from Rs. 475.81 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.19 crore in June 2019 up 126.92% from Rs. 10.66 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.88 crore in June 2019 up 32.27% from Rs. 41.49 crore in June 2018.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 12.62 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.56 in June 2018.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 193.20 on May 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.82% returns over the last 6 months and -21.16% over the last 12 months.