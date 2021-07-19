Control Print Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.39 crore, up 55.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.39 crore in June 2021 up 55.75% from Rs. 34.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.88 crore in June 2021 up 161.22% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.05 crore in June 2021 up 38.51% from Rs. 8.70 crore in June 2020.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 5.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2020.

Control Print shares closed at 385.50 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.40% returns over the last 6 months and 84.05% over the last 12 months.