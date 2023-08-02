English
    Control Print: A stock for the long term, buyback the near-term sweetener

    With recovery gathering momentum, top line and margin are expected to gain traction

    Madhuchanda Dey
    August 02, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST
    The growth of this industry has been aided by stringent government regulations on product labelling and increasing traceability requirements across industries

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Decent quarter from Control Print, thanks to steady recovery Printer sale impacted by technical snag Higher share of consumables supports margin Not much progress on new initiatives Steady prospect with industry growing 1.5x of GDP Shift to organised sector and regulatory push positive for coding and marking industry Announced a buyback through tender offer at a decent premium Control Print (CMP: Rs 686, Market Cap: 1133 crore) had a decent start to the fiscal with good revenue growth, sequential expansion in margin, an encouraging commentary on...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers