Control Print: A stock for the long term, buyback the near-term sweetener

The growth of this industry has been aided by stringent government regulations on product labelling and increasing traceability requirements across industries

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Decent quarter from Control Print, thanks to steady recovery Printer sale impacted by technical snag Higher share of consumables supports margin Not much progress on new initiatives Steady prospect with industry growing 1.5x of GDP Shift to organised sector and regulatory push positive for coding and marking industry Announced a buyback through tender offer at a decent premium Control Print (CMP: Rs 686, Market Cap: 1133 crore) had a decent start to the fiscal with good revenue growth, sequential expansion in margin, an encouraging commentary on...