    Consol Finvest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.79 crore, up 550.47% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Finvest and Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 13.79 crore in June 2023 up 550.47% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in June 2023 up 584.77% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.56 crore in June 2023 up 571.29% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.
    Consol Finvest EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2022.Consol Finvest shares closed at 134.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.45% returns over the last 6 months and 1.82% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Finvest and Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.79402.882.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.79402.882.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.03
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.196.100.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.54396.731.98
    Other Income0.013.190.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.55399.922.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.55399.922.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.55399.922.01
    Tax3.2195.830.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.34304.091.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.34304.091.51
    Equity Share Capital32.3332.3332.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.2094.080.47
    Diluted EPS3.2094.080.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.2094.080.47
    Diluted EPS3.2094.080.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

