    Compuage Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,241.79 crore, up 10.75% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Compuage Infocom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,241.79 crore in September 2022 up 10.75% from Rs. 1,121.24 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2022 up 11.36% from Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.58 crore in September 2022 up 15.65% from Rs. 29.90 crore in September 2021.

    Compuage Info EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2021.

    Compuage Info shares closed at 23.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.26% returns over the last 6 months and -7.77% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,241.79942.041,121.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,241.79942.041,121.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.527.988.99
    Depreciation0.760.790.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,200.21908.711,087.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3024.5624.22
    Other Income1.521.054.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8225.6129.12
    Interest22.3217.1719.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.508.449.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.508.449.59
    Tax3.092.282.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.416.167.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.416.167.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.416.167.55
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.290.951.16
    Diluted EPS1.290.951.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.290.951.16
    Diluted EPS1.290.951.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compuage Info #Compuage Infocom #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am