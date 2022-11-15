Compuage Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,241.79 crore, up 10.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,241.79 crore in September 2022 up 10.75% from Rs. 1,121.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2022 up 11.36% from Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.58 crore in September 2022 up 15.65% from Rs. 29.90 crore in September 2021.

Compuage Info EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2021.

Compuage Info shares closed at 23.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.26% returns over the last 6 months and -7.77% over the last 12 months.