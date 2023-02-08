English
    Coforge comes under Nomura coverage with a ‘buy’ tag, 14% upside

    Brokerage firm Nomura Research has initiated coverage on Coforge Ltd with a buy rating, pegging a target price of Rs 5050 implying a 14% potential upside.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
    Brokerage firm Nomura Research has initiated coverage on Coforge Ltd with a 'buy' rating and the target price at Rs 5,050 implying a 14 percent potential upside.

    Nomura in its report said that the Coforge's strong growth and improved market value have been driven by several key factors, including a revitalised and secure management team with a solid track record of execution, an increased emphasis on current businesses and the development of new markets, and a restructuring of the company's go-to-market approach.

    The sales effort has been rekindled with a motivated sales force and effective incentive structures, and strategic acquisitions have been pursued to enhance capabilities. "We believe Coforge will continue to outperform with 25 percent EPS CAGR over FY23-25," Nomura said in its report.

    Coforge, a mid-level IT services company, saw a significant increase in net profit with an on-year growth of 24.2 percent. The company recorded a net profit of Rs228.20 crore during the quarter ended December 2022, despite being a typically slow period. In the same quarter, the company's revenue also experienced growth with an on-year increase of 23.99 percent to Rs 2,055.80 crore.