Cochin Minerals Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 57.21 crore, up 55.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.21 crore in September 2019 up 55.6% from Rs. 36.77 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2019 up 43.08% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2019 up 11.03% from Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2018.

Cochin Minerals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.13 in September 2018.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 162.45 on November 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.72% returns over the last 6 months and -12.19% over the last 12 months.