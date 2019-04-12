Coal India Q4 PAT seen up 364.1% YoY to Rs. 6,006.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Coal India to report net profit at Rs. 6,006.5 crore up 364.1% year-on-year (up 31.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 27,841.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4483.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 32 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,960.7 crore.

