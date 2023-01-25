Cipla Q3 Result | Profit rises 9.9% YoY to Rs 801 crore, revenue up 6.0% at Rs 5,801 crore

This device offers a wide range of testing parameters including cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility, thyroid function, inflammation, metabolic markers, and coagulation markers, the company said in a statement.

Indian pharmaceutical major, Cipla Limited, declared its results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) on January 25.

The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 801 crore for the quarter, increasing by 9.9 percent from Rs 729 crore reported in the same quarter last year. It had reported a profit of Rs 789 crore in the September'22 quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in higher Y-o-Y by 6.0 percent at Rs 5,801 crore, compared to Rs 5,479 crore logged in December 2021 quarter. Revenue in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 5,829 crore.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, tax, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 1,408 crore which is higher by 13.2 percent from Rs 1,243 crore reported last year. It was up 8.1 percent on a sequential basis from Rs 1,302 crore in the previous quarter.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.