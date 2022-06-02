English
    CIL Nova Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIL Nova Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore in March 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 82.90 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 90.95% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 down 73.49% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2021.

    CIL Nova Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

    CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 32.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 105.66% over the last 12 months.

    CIL Nova Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.7277.8582.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.7277.8582.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.1458.6445.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.1510.1110.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.84-12.241.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.953.062.99
    Depreciation1.121.061.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.5514.8614.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.032.366.25
    Other Income1.020.420.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.992.786.90
    Interest0.570.630.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.422.156.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.422.156.34
    Tax-0.060.441.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.471.715.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.471.715.24
    Equity Share Capital27.1027.1027.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.631.93
    Diluted EPS0.170.631.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.631.93
    Diluted EPS0.170.631.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

