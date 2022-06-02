CIL Nova Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.72 crore in March 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 82.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 90.95% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 down 73.49% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2021.

CIL Nova Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 32.70 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 105.66% over the last 12 months.