CIL Nova Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore, up 17.54% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIL Nova Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore in June 2022 up 17.54% from Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 126.51% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022 down 77.46% from Rs. 4.88 crore in June 2021.
CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 28.25 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.84% over the last 12 months.
|CIL Nova Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.20
|80.72
|58.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.20
|80.72
|58.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.30
|51.14
|34.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.62
|6.15
|11.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|2.84
|-5.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.14
|2.95
|2.91
|Depreciation
|1.12
|1.12
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.60
|16.55
|10.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|-0.03
|3.31
|Other Income
|0.82
|1.02
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.99
|3.85
|Interest
|0.68
|0.57
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.42
|3.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|0.42
|3.18
|Tax
|--
|-0.06
|0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|0.47
|2.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|0.47
|2.65
|Equity Share Capital
|27.10
|27.10
|27.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.17
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.17
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.17
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.17
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited