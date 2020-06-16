Cholamandalam Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore, down 21.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.64 crore in March 2020 down 21.43% from Rs. 36.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.36 crore in March 2020 down 25.98% from Rs. 34.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2020 down 21.58% from Rs. 35.26 crore in March 2019.

Cholamandalam EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2019.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 276.35 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.71% returns over the last 6 months and -43.21% over the last 12 months.