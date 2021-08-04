MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 profit up 28% on strong revenue

Net income rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 3,547.01 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year from Rs 3,226.12 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
August 04, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) on Wednesday posted a 28 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 381.32 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal on strong revenue.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 298.38 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to the BSE filing.

Net income rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 3,547.01 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year from Rs 3,226.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 3,062.10 crore as against Rs 2,777.06 crore in the said period.

Chambal Fertilisers said it is continuously monitoring the situation arising on account of the COVID-19 pandemic considering both internal and external factors and taking appropriate measures in this regard.

Close

The company's production, dispatches, sales, and market collections remained unaffected, it said.

"There is no impact of C-19 on these financial results and the company has been able to operate its plants at normal levels," it added.

Shares of the company closed down by 0.42 per cent at Rs 317.70 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd #Results
first published: Aug 4, 2021 06:48 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.