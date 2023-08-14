English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chamak Holdings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 99.79% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chamak Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 99.79% from Rs. 10.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 303.97% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 155.17% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    Chamak Holdings shares closed at 12.50 on August 16, 2016 (BSE)

    Chamak Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.029.5310.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.029.5310.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--8.969.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.090.07
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.040.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.430.24
    Other Income0.12-0.140.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.290.28
    Interest0.020.310.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.010.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.010.05
    Tax0.000.01-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.020.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.020.09
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.551.17
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.551.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.551.17
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.551.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chamak Holdings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!