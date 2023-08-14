Chamak Holdings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 99.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 99.79% from Rs. 10.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 303.97% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 155.17% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

Chamak Holdings shares closed at 12.50 on August 16, 2016 (BSE)