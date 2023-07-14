English
    Chalet Hotels Q1 PAT seen up 56.7% YoY to Rs. 46.3 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 26 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 318.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    July 14, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 23) earnings estimates for the Travel & Tourism sector. The brokerage house expects Chalet Hotels to report net profit at Rs. 46.3 crore up 56.7% year-on-year (down 19.7% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 26 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 318.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 24.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 127.1 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 14, 2023 10:42 am

