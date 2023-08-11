English
    Cerebra Int Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore, down 77.49% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cerebra Integrated Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore in June 2023 down 77.49% from Rs. 30.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.34 crore in June 2023 down 484.15% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.61 crore in June 2023 down 229.35% from Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2022.

    Cerebra Int shares closed at 5.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -47.91% returns over the last 6 months and -89.50% over the last 12 months.

    Cerebra Integrated Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.8513.3030.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.8513.3030.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.8312.5520.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.081.702.37
    Depreciation0.110.120.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.580.552.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.74-1.614.98
    Other Income0.020.410.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.72-1.205.01
    Interest1.623.452.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.34-4.642.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.34-4.642.78
    Tax---6.290.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.341.642.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.341.642.17
    Equity Share Capital122.00121.20121.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.750.010.19
    Diluted EPS-0.750.020.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.750.010.19
    Diluted EPS-0.750.020.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

