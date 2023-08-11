Cerebra Int Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore, down 77.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore in June 2023 down 77.49% from Rs. 30.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.34 crore in June 2023 down 484.15% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.61 crore in June 2023 down 229.35% from Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2022.

Cerebra Int shares closed at 5.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -47.91% returns over the last 6 months and -89.50% over the last 12 months.