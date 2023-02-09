Century Enka Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 468.25 crore, down 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 468.25 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 561.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2022 down 80.29% from Rs. 50.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.55 crore in December 2022 down 69.43% from Rs. 80.30 crore in December 2021.

Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.15 in December 2021.

Century Enka shares closed at 380.75 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.63% returns over the last 6 months and -35.77% over the last 12 months.