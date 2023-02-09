English
    Century Enka Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 468.25 crore, down 16.67% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Enka are:

    Net Sales at Rs 468.25 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 561.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2022 down 80.29% from Rs. 50.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.55 crore in December 2022 down 69.43% from Rs. 80.30 crore in December 2021.

    Century Enka
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations468.25563.39561.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations468.25563.39561.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials282.85356.92345.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.6125.2335.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.804.76-25.53
    Power & Fuel--65.06--
    Employees Cost29.3730.6030.69
    Depreciation10.059.419.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.9543.00100.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6228.4164.43
    Other Income3.884.736.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5033.1470.54
    Interest0.390.370.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1132.7770.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.1132.7770.17
    Tax4.147.1119.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9725.6650.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9725.6650.58
    Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.5611.7423.15
    Diluted EPS4.5611.7423.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.5611.7423.15
    Diluted EPS4.5611.7423.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited