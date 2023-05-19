Centrum Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 394.36 crore, up 68.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 394.36 crore in March 2023 up 68.58% from Rs. 233.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.53 crore in March 2023 up 73.72% from Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.20 crore in March 2023 up 859.21% from Rs. 18.73 crore in March 2022.
Centrum Capital shares closed at 18.80 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -21.34% over the last 12 months.
|Centrum Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|392.37
|331.90
|233.94
|Other Operating Income
|2.00
|2.45
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|394.36
|334.35
|233.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.38
|23.38
|53.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|124.06
|110.89
|83.12
|Depreciation
|8.71
|9.66
|8.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-7.73
|4.04
|9.31
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|127.83
|70.95
|109.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|126.11
|115.42
|-30.72
|Other Income
|7.37
|14.02
|3.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|133.49
|129.45
|-27.56
|Interest
|163.92
|164.14
|121.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.43
|-34.70
|-149.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.43
|-34.70
|-149.53
|Tax
|-9.68
|3.83
|-9.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.75
|-38.53
|-140.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.75
|-38.53
|-140.35
|Minority Interest
|-11.77
|9.95
|16.57
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-32.53
|-28.57
|-123.77
|Equity Share Capital
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.69
|-2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.69
|-2.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.69
|-2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.69
|-2.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited