    Centrum Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 394.36 crore, up 68.58% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centrum Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 394.36 crore in March 2023 up 68.58% from Rs. 233.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.53 crore in March 2023 up 73.72% from Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.20 crore in March 2023 up 859.21% from Rs. 18.73 crore in March 2022.

    Centrum Capital shares closed at 18.80 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -21.34% over the last 12 months.

    Centrum Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations392.37331.90233.94
    Other Operating Income2.002.45--
    Total Income From Operations394.36334.35233.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.3823.3853.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost124.06110.8983.12
    Depreciation8.719.668.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-7.734.049.31
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.8370.95109.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.11115.42-30.72
    Other Income7.3714.023.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.49129.45-27.56
    Interest163.92164.14121.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-30.43-34.70-149.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-30.43-34.70-149.53
    Tax-9.683.83-9.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.75-38.53-140.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.75-38.53-140.35
    Minority Interest-11.779.9516.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-32.53-28.57-123.77
    Equity Share Capital41.6041.6041.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-0.69-2.98
    Diluted EPS-0.78-0.69-2.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-0.69-2.98
    Diluted EPS-0.78-0.69-2.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
