Centrum Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 394.36 crore, up 68.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.36 crore in March 2023 up 68.58% from Rs. 233.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.53 crore in March 2023 up 73.72% from Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.20 crore in March 2023 up 859.21% from Rs. 18.73 crore in March 2022.

Centrum Capital shares closed at 18.80 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -21.34% over the last 12 months.